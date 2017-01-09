Steve Spurrier gets booed at national title game, remains unfazed

Sometimes, old feelings just don’t go away.
Just before Clemson and Alabama took the field for Monday’s national title game, former South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier made his way to midfield as an honorary captain.
Having the Head Ball Coach on the field didn’t sit too well with quite a few Clemson fans.
Even with a chorus of boos, it was pretty hard to shake the HBC after getting some good news recently. In fact, Spurrier gave a wink to the crowd before continuing his walk to midfield.
Classic Spurrier.
