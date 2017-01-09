State superintendent calls for funding for better school buses

The state's top education official is launching a new push to modernize South Carolina's school bus fleet.

On Monday, Superintendent Molly Spearman called for funding that would help get rid of buses that, in some cases, date back to the 1980's. She said the state has made only incremental progress on this long-standing problem with outdated school buses.

While lawmakers will also have to deal with issues of spending to upgrade poor rural schools this session, Spearman says buses also have to be a high priority.

At a State House news conference held in front of a brand new bus like the ones Spearman said should be put on the road soon, the superintendent outlined issues including fuel economy, lower maintenance costs and student comfort and convenience; all of which would be improved with new buses.

However, she says safety is more important than any of those considerations which is hard to guarantee with so many ancient buses on the road.

“Currently, 50 percent of our bus fleet, or 2,805 buses to be exact, are over 15 years of age. The manufacture date of the buses that we currently use ranges over 30 years. We actually drive some 1988 buses and we have some new ones that are 2016,” Spearman said.

The superintendent said her department needs $10 million in recurring spending along with another $95 million in non-recurring funds. She also wants to provide significant pay increases to attract and keep drivers, which are in short supply here and across the nation.

It's a need that continues to grow as the number of students in South Carolina schools grows as well.

