Columbia airport ready to protect travelers

Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago went before a judge on Monday. Two of the three charges against Santiago carry the possibility of the death penalty.

Over the weekend, chilling surveillance video was released showing the accused shooter walking through the baggage claim and then pointing a gun as bystanders took cover.

After this tragedy in Florida, what changes can we expect to see at local airports here in Columbia?

Officials at Columbia Metropolitan Airport said they are not waiting for a tragedy to happen but they said they are ready just in case.

The public safety officers at the airport have recently gone through active shooter training. They could not say what specific security measures have been put into place but they said they do have the tools needed to protect travelers and staff at the airport.

If any changes are made on a federal level with how weapons are stored and checked, that is something that airport staff would implement in accordance with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration.

On a national level, officials with TSA said securing public areas of airports will become a top priority.

