Got an outstanding warrant? RCSD, CPD, and a church can help you

It's a chance for a clean start in the new year for those with outstanding warrants.

Operation: Clean Slate encourages anyone in Richland County or the city of Columbia to come forward and get their charges straightened out.

This year, anyone with an outstanding warrant from a misdemeanor to a felony in the area can take part. It's not just a one-day event -- it starts with an expungement workshop and ends with a job fair.

Last year was considered a success on Mother's Day with about 60 people who turned themselves in for a variety of offenses.

Judges and magistrates are on hand, and in most cases, bond is set right on site -- it just depends on the offense. It will be held again this year at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church -- in their community development center on Farrow Road. It can be a way to clear your conscience and get the process started on those outstanding charges.

"When our warrant division goes out and looks for these fugitives, sometimes we kick the family member's doors down, we search their houses we look for them," Sheriff Leon Lott said. "That's our job -- to find them. We want to avoid that. We want to give them an opportunity to come in where there's no trickery involved it's just an opportunity to come in and start that process of getting that slate cleaned. If you've got a loved one with warrants on them talk to them, encourage them, come in with them."

This year any offender with an outstanding warrant for any crime -- from a misdemeanor to a felony -- in either the city or the county, can go to the ML Smith Community Development Center on Farrow Road in Columbia. It'll be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m until next Friday.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.