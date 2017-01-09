Proud Clemson alum Gov. Nikki Haley hopeful for Clemson victory

South Carolina's No. 1 Clemson fan will once again be watching Monday night's National Championship with great interest.

Even as she prepares to leave the Governor's Mansion to head to New York City as the new United States ambassador to the United Nations, Gov. Nikki Haley is hopeful her Clemson Tigers will walk away with a title against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"I'm a proud governor. I'm a proud alum," Haley said. "I mean, the idea that they're going back to the National Championship after Ohio State -- amazing blowout -- it's just very exciting."

Haley said Clemson's second trip to the title has been good for the state and obviously good for the Tigers. She largely credits coach Dabo Swinney for his efforts in turning the team around in the past several seasons.

Clemson faces Alabama in a rematch of last year's National Championship game with kickoff set for 8:17 p.m.

