Proud Clemson alum Gov. Nikki Haley hopeful for Clemson victory

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is one of the most unpopular senators in the country, according to a poll of senators across the country.More >>
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is one of the most unpopular senators in the country, according to a poll of senators across the country.More >>
In the campaign, then-candidate Trump often criticized Obama’s spending on travel and made repeated calls for government belt-tightening.More >>
In the campaign, then-candidate Trump often criticized Obama’s spending on travel and made repeated calls for government belt-tightening.More >>
Former labor and public health chief Catherine Templeton says she's posted historic fundraising numbers in her pursuit of the GOP gubernatorial nomination.More >>
Former labor and public health chief Catherine Templeton says she's posted historic fundraising numbers in her pursuit of the GOP gubernatorial nomination.More >>
Former labor and public health chief Catherine Templeton has officially entered the South Carolina governor's race.More >>
Former labor and public health chief Catherine Templeton has officially entered the South Carolina governor's race.More >>
Among the findings: Republican-leaning "red" states, based on how they voted in the 2016 presidential election, fared worse than Democratic-leaning "blue" states.More >>
Among the findings: Republican-leaning "red" states, based on how they voted in the 2016 presidential election, fared worse than Democratic-leaning "blue" states.More >>