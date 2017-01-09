LIVE BLOG: Watson throws 3rd TD pass, Clemson leads 35-31

The Clemson Tigers are hoping to end a 36-year championship drought on Monday night in Tampa when they take on Alabama.
The Crimson Tide are seeking their fifth title in eight years while Nick Saban looks to tie Paul "Bear" Bryant with sixth national championship victories.
Follow us on Twitter for game updates. You can also find scoring updates here.
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
BAMA: 25-yard run by Bo Scarbrough (PAT good, 9:23), 7-0 BAMA
SECOND QUARTER
BAMA: 37-yard run by Bo Scarbrough (PAT good, 10:42), 14-0 BAMA
CLEM: 8-yard run by Deshaun Watson (PAT good, 6:09) 14-7 BAMA
THIRD QUARTER
BAMA: 27-yard field goal by Adam Griffith (12:25) 17-7 BAMA
CLEM: 24-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow (PAT good, 7:10), 17-14 BAMA
BAMA: 68-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to O.J. Howard (PAT good, 1:53), 24-14 BAMA
FOURTH QUARTER
CLEM: 4-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to Mike Williams (PAT good, 14:00) 24-21 BAMA
CLEM: 1-yard run by Wayne Gallman (PAT good, 4:38), 28-24 CLEM
BAMA: 30-yard run by Jalen Hurts (PAT good, 2:07), 31-28 BAMA
