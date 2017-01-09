LIVE BLOG: Watson throws 3rd TD pass, Clemson leads 35-31

The Clemson Tigers are hoping to end a 36-year championship drought on Monday night in Tampa when they take on Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are seeking their fifth title in eight years while Nick Saban looks to tie Paul "Bear" Bryant with sixth national championship victories.

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

BAMA: 25-yard run by Bo Scarbrough (PAT good, 9:23), 7-0 BAMA

SECOND QUARTER

BAMA: 37-yard run by Bo Scarbrough (PAT good, 10:42), 14-0 BAMA

CLEM: 8-yard run by Deshaun Watson (PAT good, 6:09) 14-7 BAMA

THIRD QUARTER

BAMA: 27-yard field goal by Adam Griffith (12:25) 17-7 BAMA

CLEM: 24-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow (PAT good, 7:10), 17-14 BAMA

BAMA: 68-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to O.J. Howard (PAT good, 1:53), 24-14 BAMA

FOURTH QUARTER

CLEM: 4-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to Mike Williams (PAT good, 14:00) 24-21 BAMA

CLEM: 1-yard run by Wayne Gallman (PAT good, 4:38), 28-24 CLEM

BAMA: 30-yard run by Jalen Hurts (PAT good, 2:07), 31-28 BAMA

