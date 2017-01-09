Deputy dragged by car fleeing traffic checkpoint

A Newberry County Sheriff's deputy is recovering from injuries suffered from being dragged by a vehicle fleeing a safety checkpoint.

Two people in the car were arrested after investigators found illegal drugs and guns in the vehicle. One of the suspects was wearing an ankle monitor because he is on probation.

The incident occurred at about 12:40 a.m. on January 4 while deputies were conducting a safety checkpoint on Whitener Road near Wilson Road. As deputies approached the vehicle, they say the men inside started acting suspiciously and they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked for his license, the driver said he did not have one.

As the deputy was in the window of the vehicle, investigators say the driver took off, dragging the deputy along the ground. A short chase ensued and ended as the vehicle crashed into an embankment at the intersection of Kendall Road and Gray Street.

Deputies searched the vehicle and say they found marijuana, cocaine and two handguns that fell from the holsters the men were wearing during the crash.

The suspects and the deputy were taken to the hospital. The deputy is now recovering at home, according to Sheriff Lee Foster.

When he is released from the hospital, Adonis Martel Johnson of Pomaria will be charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

LeTravis Ouzts of Newberry was released from the hospital and was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for a law enforcement vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000.

“Here you have two suspects who were armed and carrying illegal drugs and as if this were not dangerous enough, they then decided to intentionally injure this officer and then lead law enforcement on a chase endangering many other people,” said Foster. “Because of their collision, this was a short chase but I am convinced that had they not wrecked, this chase would have continued and could have well ended in shoot out.”

