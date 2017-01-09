Women wanted for shoplifting cellphones

Richland County Sheriff's deputies need help identifying two women wanted for stealing $700 in cellphones.

Deputies released surveillance video of the women they are looking for in a theft that occurred on December 21 at the Metro PCS on Decker Boulevard. Investigators say the women stole two cellphones valued at $700 from a storage room inside the business.

The surveillance video is attached to this story.

If you can identify the women or know anything about the incident that can lead to an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

