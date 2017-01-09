Former Spurrier assistant returns as Gamecocks' OL coach

A former assistant under Steve Spurrier had returned to the Gamecocks as offensive line coach.

Eric Wolford has been named the University of South Carolina’s offensive line coach, Gamecocks’ head coach Will Muschamp announced Monday. Wolford replaces Shawn Elliott, who was named the head coach at Georgia State University in December, pending official approval from the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees.

It is Wolford’s second stint in Columbia, as he previously served on Steve Spurrier’s staff during the 2009 campaign.

“I’m excited to have Eric come back to South Carolina and join our staff,” said Coach Muschamp. “He has a long history as an excellent offensive line coach and has the added experiences of being a head coach and being in the NFL, both of which make him even more of an asset to our staff moving forward.”

Wolford comes to South Carolina after having spent the past two seasons in the NFL as the San Francisco 49ers assistant offensive line coach. Prior to that, he logged 19 seasons as a coach at the collegiate level, including five (2010-14) as the head coach at Youngstown State University, an FCS school in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. The Penguins posted a 31-26 mark, were ranked in the top-10 three times, and broke 32 school records during his tenure. Highlights included a 2012 win over Pitt and a 2011 win over top-ranked North Dakota State.

“My family and I are excited about our return to the University of South Carolina,” said Wolford. “It is a privilege to be a part of the Gamecock family again. With such supportive, loyal fans and Coach Muschamp’s guidance, I am confident that this program, is moving in an explosive and positive direction. We are honored to be a part of the Gamecock family.”

Wolford served as South Carolina’s run game coordinator and offensive line coach in 2009 after a two-year stint at the University of Illinois where he held a similar position under head coach Ron Zook.

Wolford began his coaching career at his alma mater, Kansas State, where he served as a graduate assistant and worked with the offensive line under the direction of offensive line coach John Latina. From there, he spent two seasons as the offensive line and strength coach at Emporia State.

Wolford was a four-year starter at Kansas State under Bill Snyder. He earned a bachelor's degree in 1994 in social sciences with a focus on monetary policy and banking. After college, Wolford signed a free agent contract with Buddy Ryan's Arizona Cardinals.

