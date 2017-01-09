Columbia Jewish Community Center among those targeted in bomb threats around US

Richland County sheriff's deputies say they found nothing after a bomb threat was called into a community center Monday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the threat was called into the Katie and Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center on Flora Drive just before 11:30 a.m.

The Columbia Fire Department and the bomb squad checked the facility and say they didn't find anything.

However, several other Jewish Community Centers around the country were targetted by people making bomb threats.

Centers in Tennessee, New Jersey, Florida, and Maryland also received similar threats. Investigators do not currently know of a link between any of these threats.

"There have been other JCC's in the last several days - one or two that also had threats thankfully all of them have turned out to be false," JCC executive director Barry Abels said. "You never know if something that occurs in another part of the country might migrate this way so just always stay in touch with the authorities and try to stay alert."

These threats are still under investigation. It's unclear who made the call, where it originated and if these were coordinated threats.

