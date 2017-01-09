Deputies: Two assaulted woman, stole money and her medication

A pair of suspects is sought after the Richland County Sheriff's Department says they broke into a woman's home and assaulted her.

According to sheriff's investigators, a man and a woman broke into a home on the 150 block of Lions Gate Drive around 11 p.m. Sunday.

RELATED: See others wanted in the Midlands.

At that point, deputies said, the duo demanded money and jewelry from the victim before assaulting her. Investigators said the two managed to flee the scene with money and medication.

The victim, meanwhile, was treated at the scene by EMS for swelling and scratches to her face.

The suspects have not yet been identified.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.