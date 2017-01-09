LIVE BLOG: Prosecutors, defense rest in penalty phase of Dylann Roof trial

Both sides rested Monday in the penalty phase of the case against convicted mass murderer Dylann Roof. Now, prosecutors will be giving the ultimate question to the jury.

Should Roof be given life in prison or the federal death penalty?

RELATED: Read along with our live coverage.

In preparation for Tuesday, Judge Richard Gergel began the process of getting the jury ready for making that decision. After both sides rested, Gergel gave the jury a break before a 2 p.m. charge conference that would send them home early before closing arguments.

RELATED: See photos of the evidence released in the Dylann Roof trial.

Roof, who is acting as his own attorney, did not call any witnesses or offer himself up to testify.

Before today, we heard family members of each victim testify. But family of the youngest victim -- Tywanza Sanders’ sister, father, and mother -- were saved for today.

Tywanza was remembered as the headstrong, loving youngest child of his parents -- a hard worker who graduated from Allen University in Columbia.

The government’s last witness to testify was Sanders’ mother Felicia. But this is not her first time on the stand. His mother was the first witness the government called on in the trial. Felicia recalled her son’s last moments inside of the church when she watched her son die.

When closing arguments begin on Tuesday, Dylann Roof wants the court to prevent the government from calling him evil, using the word hate, or mentioning his affection of Adolf Hitler. Those requests were mentioned this Monday afternoon during a roughly two-hour conference between Roof, the judge, prosecutors, and Roof’s standby attorneys. In that conference, they also talked about how jurors should be instructed on Tuesday before they start deliberating.

Judge Gergel has not granted or denied that motion yet.

When jurors start to deliberate on Tuesday, there will be several options in front of them. They’ll either have to unanimously vote for death or unanimously choose life in prison.

If they are split, a mistrial will not be the outcome. Instead, Roof will get life in prison by default.

Roof was convicted of 33 charges in connection with the murders of nine African-American parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in June 2015.

RELATED: See photos of the Emanuel AME Nine.

Previous Stories:

Roof Trial Day One

Roof Trial Day Two

Roof Trial Day Three

Roof Trial Day Four

Roof Trial Day Five

Roof Trial Day Six

Roof Trial Day Seven

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.