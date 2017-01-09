LIVE BLOG: Prosecutors, defense rest in penalty phase of Dylann Roof trial

Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The Tillerson visit comes as Washington and Moscow are trading sharp accusations about a chemical weapons attack last week in Syria.More >>
The Tillerson visit comes as Washington and Moscow are trading sharp accusations about a chemical weapons attack last week in Syria.More >>
President Donald Trump has declared: "I am my own strategist." That would seem to bode poorly for his actual strategist, Steve Bannon.More >>
President Donald Trump has declared: "I am my own strategist." That would seem to bode poorly for his actual strategist, Steve Bannon.More >>
A Norway Town Council member has been arrested after police say he tried to interfere with an officer making a traffic stop on one of his family members.More >>
A Norway Town Council member has been arrested after police say he tried to interfere with an officer making a traffic stop on one of his family members.More >>
A three-week-old "gangland-style" murder outside a Two Notch Road nightclub netted five arrests, nine weapons, $60,000 in cash, and 12 pounds of marijuana following a coast-to-coast investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A three-week-old "gangland-style" murder outside a Two Notch Road nightclub netted five arrests, nine weapons, $60,000 in cash, and 12 pounds of marijuana following a coast-to-coast investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
They gave their lives in service to their communities, killed in the line of duty, South Carolina firefighters were honored in a special service on Wednesday.More >>
They gave their lives in service to their communities, killed in the line of duty, South Carolina firefighters were honored in a special service on Wednesday.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
Every year around this time history comes to life at Nursery Road Elementary School in Columbia.More >>
Every year around this time history comes to life at Nursery Road Elementary School in Columbia.More >>