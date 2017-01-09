Police investigate armed robbery at Dunkin' Donuts

Columbia Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Dunkin' Donuts on Devine Street Sunday night.

Police say two people robbed the doughnut shop at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

No description has been given. There are no reports of injuries.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

