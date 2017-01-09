Police investigate armed robbery at Dunkin' Donuts

The Tillerson visit comes as Washington and Moscow are trading sharp accusations about a chemical weapons attack last week in Syria.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
They gave their lives in service to their communities, killed in the line of duty, South Carolina firefighters were honored in a special service on Wednesday.More >>
A three-week-old "gangland-style" murder outside a Two Notch Road nightclub netted five arrests, nine weapons, $60,000 in cash, and 12 pounds of marijuana following a coast-to-coast investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The countdown is now at about 4 weeks until Riverbanks Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomes its first baby gorilla.More >>
In the wake of an attack that left four inmates dead and two others facing murder charges, South Carolina leaders are weighing in on what this could mean for the Department of Corrections moving forward.More >>
South Carolina Electric and Gas officials are expected to brief the state’s Public Service Commission on Wednesday on the company’s response to a financial crisis that could affect the future of unfinished nuclear plants in Fairfield County.More >>
Troopers said a man was killed and a child was hurt when an SUV and a dirt bike collided in Anderson County.More >>
Crews made their way to Lake Marion on Tuesday in search of a man who jumped off a dock and into the waterMore >>
