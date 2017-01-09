Man pulled from burning home in Sumter dies

A man firefighters pulled from a house fire late Sunday night in Sumter has died.

The Sumter County Coroner identified the man as Freddie Hampton Francis, 81.

It happened In the 700 block of North Main Street at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday. Francis was found unresponsive in the home and taken to the hospital, where he died a few hours later.

Sumter Fire Department battalion Chief Joey Duggan says the fire was under control shortly after it was reported but there is significant damage to the home.

Duggan says the victim was taken to the hospital but his condition has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.