Wilson, Coates lead No. 5 South Carolina over Florida 81-62

By JORDAN McPHERSON

Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A'ja Wilson and Alaina Coates had double-doubles as No. 5 South Carolina defeated Florida 81-62 on Sunday to remain perfect in Southeastern Conference play.

Wilson scored 23 points and corralled 13 rebounds for her fourth double-double in six games. Coates had 14 points and 13 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season. Wilson left the game with 4:19 to play after injuring her right ankle.

South Carolina led 47-24 at halftime, with most of its damage being done in a dominant second quarter. The Gamecocks (13-1, 3-0) outscored the Gators 26-5 in the period. Allisha Gray and Wilson combined for 16 of South Carolina's points in that span.

Gray had 18 points before fouling out for South Carolina.

Freshman Delicia Washington (9-6, 0-3) led Florida with 18 points and Haley Lorenzen added 15.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.