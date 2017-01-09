After chilly start, warmer week ahead - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

After chilly start, warmer week ahead

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Cold high pressure will begin to release its grip over the next few days as we’ll see temperatures go from well below normal to well above normal by Thursday!  Next chance of rain comes in over the weekend.
 
Today: Mostly sunny and chilly, highs middle 40s
 
Tonight: Clear and cold, lows in the middle to upper 20s
 
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer, highs in the middle 50s
 
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and much warmer, highs in the middle to upper 60s.

