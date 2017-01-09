After chilly start, warmer week ahead

Cold high pressure will begin to release its grip over the next few days as we’ll see temperatures go from well below normal to well above normal by Thursday! Next chance of rain comes in over the weekend.



Today: Mostly sunny and chilly, highs middle 40s



Tonight: Clear and cold, lows in the middle to upper 20s



Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer, highs in the middle 50s



Wednesday: Partly cloudy and much warmer, highs in the middle to upper 60s.

