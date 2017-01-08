Friends, family enjoy festivities at Playoff Fan Central ahead of big game

Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.More >>
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.More >>
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.More >>
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
A published report says the FBI obtained a court order to monitor communications of an adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump last summer.More >>
A published report says the FBI obtained a court order to monitor communications of an adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump last summer.More >>
The man, who is a military veteran, is reportedly in stable condition but hasn’t regained consciousness yet.More >>
The man, who is a military veteran, is reportedly in stable condition but hasn’t regained consciousness yet.More >>
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.More >>
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.More >>
Dorothy Mengering, mother of TV personality David Letterman and a frequent guest on The Late Show, has died at 95.More >>
Dorothy Mengering, mother of TV personality David Letterman and a frequent guest on The Late Show, has died at 95.More >>
The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.More >>
The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.More >>
Crews made their way to Lake Marion on Tuesday in search of a man who jumped off a dock and into the waterMore >>
Crews made their way to Lake Marion on Tuesday in search of a man who jumped off a dock and into the waterMore >>
The BI-LO just over the Blossom Street bridge on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce is 33-year-old Jessica Holsomback's go-to grocery store.More >>
The BI-LO just over the Blossom Street bridge on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce is 33-year-old Jessica Holsomback's go-to grocery store.More >>