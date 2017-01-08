Friends, family enjoy festivities at Playoff Fan Central ahead of big game

Ashley Chapman and her best friends gathered around the Fiesta Bowl Trophy at the Tampa Convention Center as her husband took a quick photo.

One year ago, Chapman and her family made their way to Phoenix to cheer on the Tigers in their first National Championship appearance since 1981. This year, being in Tampa was an opportunity that couldn’t be passed up.

“Last year’s experience was basking in the ambiance of ‘Oh my goodness! We have made it to the National Championship ,” Chapman said. “This year, we have seen the growth in the team even though we had one loss. We’ve seen where our defense has improved. We still have Deshaun (Watson). It’s his last game. Now, we’re coming. We feel like we deserve to be here. We deserve to win the championship this year.”

Chapman joined several other fans at Playoff Fan Central. Fans came from all over the country to have a little fun like Akron, Ohio, native Dietrich Evege and two of her favorite people.

“I came down for the big game and to spend some time with my cousins who are alumni of Alabama.

There, fans danced, met some of their favorite former players, got their faces painted, and even showed off their skill set in a few combine drills.

“The 40-yard dash sounds good,” said Jason Fielder. “So does the quarterback challenge.”

Jason and a couple of his buddies decided to meet up to cheer on the Tigers at the big game. It’s a moment he’s been looking forward to for almost a year now.

“It’s great because we have a lot of friends that graduated and spread out all over the country,” said Greg Caulfield. “I’m from the Southeast. I have a lot of friends out on the west coast and the Northeast, but we’ve all come together to Tampa to watch the game, to be here and experience this. So, it’s great to see everyone again.”

While fans may not agree who will win or how the game will even play out, one thing is certain. Both groups of fans are looking forward to a great game.

Clemson and Alabama play in the National Championship game Monday at Raymond James Stadium at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.