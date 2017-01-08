Columbia church celebrates 150th anniversary

First Calvary Baptist Church in Columbia celebrated a special anniversary with a historic marker dedication. The church celebrated 150 years and many more to come Sunday.

The church's ninth pastor, Pastor Samuel Lewis has been preaching at First Calvary the past 27 years. He says the church was one of the first African-American churches in Columbia.

The church continues to be a very important part of the community.

"Just to have come to this point, we know that mark is now out there and it will be out there for years and years to come. Showing how First Calvary is woven into the history of early Columbia,” Pastor Lewis says.

The church started on 1870 on Richland Street at what is now the Mann-Simons site in downtown Columbia. It has since moved and is now located in the Waverly neighborhood.

