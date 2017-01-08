BLOG: Three players to watch for Alabama

Alabama would like nothing more than to bring home another national title after the smoke clears on Monday.

It would be their fifth title in eight years under head coach Nick Saban and it would be their second straight title win over the Tigers if the Tide can come up with the win. Here are three Alabama players to look out for on Monday night

O.J. Howard

Every eye on the Clemson defense will certainly be on O.J. Howard.

Last year’s most outstanding player on offense for Bama had five catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers. Needless to say, the 6-6, 251-pound senior made quite the impression on Tigers’ defensive coordinator Brent Venables and his defense. In his last two games, however, Howard only posted a total of six catches for 89 yards. If the Tigers aren’t careful, Howard could have another big gain at their expense.

Minkah Fitzpatrick

With Eddie Jackson out of the lineup, the Alabama defense will need someone to step up and make plays against a Clemson offense that put up 405 passing yards and four accompanying touchdowns. That player could very well be Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The 6-foot-1. 203-pound sophomore leads the Tide with six interceptions and will likely have the arduous task of defending Mike Williams. Fitzpatrick is capable of changing the game with a takeaway making it even more important for Clemson to take care of the football.

Ryan Anderson

While there are many different names that could fill this third slot, Ryan Anderson may stand out the most.

The 6-2, 253-pound redshirt senior only has 54 tackles, but he does most of his work in the backfield. Anderson has a team-high 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks for the Crimson Tide this year. Anderson even scored on an interception return in Alabama’s Peach Bowl win over Washington. The numbers don’t lie. Anderson makes the most of his opportunities in the backfield and could be a problem against the Tigers.

