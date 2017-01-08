Aiken County man dies from multiple gunshot wounds

Investigators in Aiken County are looking into shooting the death of a Graniteville man.

The coroner identified the man as 54-year-old Danny Greene.

He was found at a home in Edgefield County in the 300 block of Dragon Lair, according to deputies. Greene’s body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Newberry County.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

