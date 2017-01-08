Residents plunge into freezing water for charity

While most of the Midlands was doing their best to stay warm during the icy blast Saturday morning, one group took full advantage by taking a dip in freezing water! (Source: WISTV)

While most of the people in the Midlands were doing their best to stay warm during the icy blast Saturday morning, one group took advantage of the temperatures by taking a dip in freezing water.

The Chippenwhales held their annual Polar Bear Plunge at Lake Carolina.

The event was to support Children's Charities of the Midlands.

After the plunge, everyone warmed up and had some food. There was also live music at the event as well.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.