Clemson, Alabama set for National Championship rematch

Following last year’s 45-40 title loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson told reporters “you’ll see us in Tampa next year.”

When the junior quarterback speaks, he doesn’t mince his words. This year, Watson and the Tigers secured 13 wins, another ACC Championship, and the Fiesta Bowl title in order to make that decree a reality. Now, the Tigers’ find themselves in a rematch of last year’s heavyweight fight against Alabama.

“Well, I think that based on competition, competitors, you want to play – you should expect to play the best team if you’re going to compete for a championship,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. “And I think certainly think that Clemson deserves to be here, and I think they're the best team, and I think our team deserves to be here, and they've done a great job all year to beat a lot of good teams to have the opportunity to get here, as well.”

Alabama enters Monday’s title contest with a perfect 14-0 record. Even with a great deal of momentum on their side, the Crimson Tide isn’t taking the challenge that Clemson presents lightly.

“Of course, we’ve got a chip on our shoulder because they’ve come in the second year trying to win the title,” said Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster. “So, of course, they’re going to come in with a big chip on their shoulder. Trust me. So we know that. So, we’ve got to come prepared and have confidence in our play and have a chip on our shoulder as well.”

Defensively, the Crimson Tide is looking to limit the Tigers' offense and the major focal point for the SEC champs is Deshaun Watson. The Heisman Trophy runner-up threw for 4,173 yards with 38 touchdowns. He also rushed for 583 yards and eight touchdowns. In last season’s title game, Watson exploded for 405 passing yards and four touchdowns along with 73 rushing yards on 20 carries.

“Well, I think there's a lot of things that Deshaun Watson does well. Pretty hard to put your finger on just one thing,” said Saban. “But I think one of the things is he throws the ball on time very well. You look at – sometimes you look at an athletic quarterback, and you think, well, this guy is going to run around and extend plays all the time. He does that extremely well when he needs to. But that's not his style of play. He reads the defense, he gets the ball out of his hand quickly, he does a really good job of reading what you're playing on defense and tries to take advantage of it relative to where he needs to go with the ball.

Watson will face an extremely talented Alabama defense that only allows 11.4 points per game and thrives on winning the turnover battle and producing points themselves. With a defense like that, the Tigers understand there’s not a lot of room for error come Monday.

“We know that ball security is a premium, not just in this game but every game we go into,” said Tigers co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. “We're not going to make a huge deal about it, but just make sure you protect the ball. They're going to come strip at it. Our biggest thing is we feel like if we can stay positive in the turnover margin, we have a good shot to win the football game.”

Not to be overlooked, Clemson’s defense. Ranked seventh in the country, the ACC champs surrender an average of 17.1 points per game. But the Tigers defense has been extremely focused on holding the Tide to a total far less than 45 points.

“Offensively, we hung with them. Defensively, we played like crap,” said Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware. “So I think as an offense, it gives our guys confidence. Defensively, it kind of, remembering that game, watching that tape, kind of pisses you off a little bit because we didn't play at a high level. So I think on one side of the ball, I think Deshaun and them guys have confidence because they played at a high level. But for our guys, it's a little extra motivation, we got to play better. That was not championship football last year. That was not us playing to the Clemson standard.”

The offense has shown they can hang with Alabama by putting up 40 points and this year, they’ll have two weapons on the field they didn’t have a year ago in Mike Williams and Deon Cain. Williams missed the 2016 tilt with a season-ending neck injury while Cain was serving an indefinite suspension handed down before last year’s Orange Bowl. With two more dangerous threats available for Clemson’s passing game, the Crimson Tide are looking forward to facing the Tigers’ deep wide receiving corps.

“Well, I think they have got really good playmakers out there,” said Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt. “The guys compete really hard for the 50/50 balls. They have good schemes. But I think it starts with them about running the football. They have got really good runners, and then Deshaun is a good runner. So they kind of put pressure on you. If you're going to be able to stop them, you've got to get some folks up there in the box, which creates one-on-ones for them. And then they have a quarterback who can make all those throws and then you have guys that can go out and stretch you. They have got good scheme. Got good players.”

Not to be outdone, Alabama’s playmakers have helped the Tide put up big numbers this year as well. Led by freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts, Alabama averages 39.4 points per game making the challenge to contain their offense more difficult.

“He's a great player, got great poise,” said Carlos Watkins. “He (doesn't) panic in the pocket. So that's what I really like about him. He's really fast is what a lot of people don't know about him. He really has some wheels. So that's what really makes him a threat.”

Clemson and Alabama will face off once again for the richest prize in college football on Monday at 8 p.m.

