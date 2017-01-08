Man in critical condition after early morning shooting

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.More >>
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
Musician J, Geils of The J. Geils band is dead at age 71.More >>
Musician J, Geils of The J. Geils band is dead at age 71.More >>
The South Carolina representative who shouted "You Lie" at President Obama during a joint session of Congress in 2009 was on the receiving end of the same words in his district this week.More >>
The South Carolina representative who shouted "You Lie" at President Obama during a joint session of Congress was on the receiving end of the same words in his district this week.More >>
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.More >>
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.More >>
After two inmates confessed to killing four others in a maximum security prison, the Department of Corrections says it is dealing with an officer shortage.More >>
After two inmates confessed to killing four others in a maximum security prison, the Department of Corrections says it is dealing with an officer shortage.More >>
The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.More >>
The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.More >>
A car and its two occupants previously wanted in connection with a home invasion on Tuesday morning were located and led deputies on a high-speed chase through downtown Columbia.More >>
A car and its two occupants previously wanted in connection with a home invasion on Tuesday morning were located and led deputies on a high-speed chase through downtown Columbia.More >>
About two months ago, Air Force veteran Robert Brooks died of natural causes at the age of 89.More >>
About two months ago, Air Force veteran Robert Brooks died of natural causes at the age of 89.More >>