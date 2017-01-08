Man in critical condition after early morning shooting

Deputies say a man was shot inside a home in the 600 block of Sumter Street at about 5 a.m. (Source: WISTV)

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in West Columbia.

Deputies say a man was shot inside a home in the 600 block of Sumter Street at about 5 a.m. The victim is reported to be in his 50s and in critical condition.

Deputies have collected evidence and are speaking with witnesses to gather more information.

A neighbor said they have called the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on numerous occasions in regard to questionable activity happening at the home. However, they did not elaborate on the specific nature of the questionable activity.

"We don't have a lot to go on at this point so we are turning to the community, we are looking for tips from them, right now we don't have any suspects and we know those people there are going to have a good feel as to how things should look and feel on an early Sunday morning," said Capt. Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone who may have any information about this shooting is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

