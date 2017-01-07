Columbia Police investigate shooting at apartment complex

A man is in the hospital after being shot Saturday night.

Columbia Police spokesperson Jennifer Timmons said the man was shot at the Willow Run Apartments on Alcott Drive in North Columbia around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Details are limited but Timmons said the victim's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police did not release any information about the shooter.

If you have any information about the shooting or who may be responsible, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

