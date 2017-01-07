Officials provide tips ahead of frigid weather conditions

Saturday night is expected to be an even colder night than previous nights as temperatures in the Midlands are expected to continue to drop.

Even though the rain and threats of snow have moved out of the area, the bitter cold is expected to remain. One way to describe what is expected is dangerously cold.

Officials say even small amounts of time spent outdoors can be dangerous. It only takes a few minutes to get frostbite, so officials say make sure to dress in layers if you plan on spending time outside.

Highway patrol says they have several troopers monitoring the roads across the Midlands. One of their biggest concerns tonight in the cold weather is stranded motorists along with the threat of black ice. Troopers say if you see someone stranded on the side of the road you can dial *47.

Hypothermia is also a major threat for the homeless population. Law enforcement officials say they are willing to take those left on the streets to a shelter if needed.

Officials also warn not to leave the car running during the cold temperatures, even though we would like to keep our car running to have the warmth when we return. It's not only illegal but it presents an opportunity for theft.

Other tips ahead of the cold weather are to always check on your elderly neighbors, practice heating safety, keep your water dripping in your home and take your pets inside.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.