Officials warn of potential for black ice in northern Midlands

A big concern in the Midlands overnight, especially for areas with moisture still on the ground, is black ice.

The freezing and below freezing temperatures could pose a problem late Saturday night and into the Sunday morning hours.

Fairfield County saw more snowfall than most of the other counties in the Midlands. In some spots, that snow could still be seen Saturday afternoon, even after the afternoon sunshine melted some of it.

DOT officials say the main concern heading into Saturday night is all the moisture left behind by the storm, which includes all the rain the county got on Friday. Puddles could still be seen and temperatures are expected to continue to drop into the teens heading into Saturday night.

DOT crews have been at work throughout the day on Saturday checking roads and, in some, cases putting down salt. The big focus has been doing that on roads and bridges because they have less insulation from the colder temperatures.

County officials are asking anyone on the road Saturday night to be aware there could be ice and to use caution.

"We encourage them to just be aware because the black ice will be happening and the roadways will be slick. So just because this afternoon was a clear day, the road conditions will still be different because the temperatures are going to be below freezing tonight. So just be very very aware of the road conditions,” Jennifer McGriff with the Fairfield County Emergency Management explained.

DOT crews also took the same approach on road treatment in several other spots. Crews in Kershaw County were also out doing survey on Saturday and checking for any spots that could become slick overnight.

