Woman arrested and charged with 14 counts of check fraud

Officers say on Thursday 44-year-old Susie Thomas was arrested and faces 14 charges of forgery in an amount less than $10,000 from all over the state. (Source: Sumter Police Department)

Officers with the Sumter Police Department announced the arrest of a Sumter woman wanted on multiple charges of check fraud.

Officers say on Thursday 44-year-old Susie Thomas was arrested and faces 14 charges of forgery in an amount less than $10,000 from all over the state. The charges are in connection to checks Thomas cashed as well as checks that she provided to others.

Over 10 law enforcement agencies, including Sumter PD, are expected to serve Thomas with arrest warrants related to the cashing of counterfeit checks.

The Sumter Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted Sumter PD in the arrest of Thomas. She is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending a $140,000 bond.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.