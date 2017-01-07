Alabama defense takes pride in collecting takeaways and touchdowns

When the Crimson Tide defense takes the field, they aren’t just looking for stops. They’re looking for points.

The Crimson Tide leads the nation when it comes to keeping teams off the scoreboard allowing just 11.4 points per game. But Nick Saban’s defenders also love getting into the end zone themselves. The Alabama defense is also tops in college football with 15 non-offensive touchdowns. In fact, Alabama has scored at least one non-offensive touchdowns in 10 straight games.

One reporter even went as far as to joke with Reuben Foster saying the Tide's defense had the 77th best offense in the league. While that's not exactly true, Alabama's defensive players certainly do have a nose for the end zone.

“I would say that, as a defensive player anytime you score a touchdown, it’s got to be fun,”’ said Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt. “Ryan Anderson scored one last week. I said it had to be Pop Warner since the last time you scored.

“But a lot of our guys on defense played offense in high school so they’re pretty used to having the ball in their hands. Some of our defensive backs are punt returners or kicker returners. So, yeah. We have a goal to get three turnovers every game and, if you can score on defense, that’s great.”

For Alabama’s defensive players, being able to put points on the board without the offense lifting a finger is a source of pride both for the team and for individuals responsible for the score.

“That definitely is something that we pride ourselves in is being able to score on defense,” said Jonathan Allen. “It definitely helps out the team and changes momentum in our favor. So, whenever we can do that, it’s always a positive.”

Needless to say, this week’s challenge for the Crimson Tide is by far their toughest this season. They take on a Clemson team that averages 39.5 points per game led by Heisman Trophy runner-up Deshaun Watson. Knowing what the Tigers are capable of, the Tide understands the margin for error is extremely slim.

“You have to have everybody doing their job,” said Allen. “You can’t miss tackles. You can’t have mental errors. Everybody’s got to run to the ball. It’s got to be an 11-man effort.”

A year ago, the Tigers put up 40 points against Saban’s defense. Although the team may not be the same, Pruitt doesn’t expect the Tigers to change too much based on the success they had in last year’s heavyweight showdown.

“They’ve been here two years in a row. They built something pretty good,” said Pruitt. “We didn’t really slow them down last year. I wouldn’t see them doing a whole lot different than what they’ve done in the past. That’s usually what good teams do.”

The Tide will try to capture their fifth title in eight years on Monday night when they face Clemson at Raymond James Stadium.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.