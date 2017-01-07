Yearlong journey for Clemson's Cain to end with title game in hometown

Deon Cain stood comfortably in front of the College Football Playoff’s standing 2017 logo at Amalie Arena surrounded by reporters.

It’s a moment he wasn’t going to take for granted.

Around this time last year, the Tigers sophomore wide receiver was paying the price for violating team rules in Miami before the Orange Bowl and it cost him a chance to help his team possibly take down Alabama in the national title game. Since then, Cain did all the little things to get out of the proverbial doghouse and back onto the field with his teammates.

“Our job is to serve their hearts,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. “That’s how we build our program. You can’t serve somebody’s heart if you don’t know them, if you don’t care about them. That’s in everything that we do. We try to really do what’s best for these guys, hold them accountable. Sometimes, when you’re serving their heart, it’s discipline that they don’t like. But that’s just how we do it.”

But Cain wasn’t going to make the journey alone. Alongside the other wide receivers including Mike Williams, who did not play in last year’s game due to injury, Cain made strides to return adding another weapon for Deshaun Watson and the Clemson offense to have at their disposal.

“(It was) just knowing that he loves the game and keeping him focused,” Williams said. “Keeping him on the right track and making sure that he’s doing the right things. You can tell he was doing the right things by the way he attacked every day. He wanted to be a part of this and he just came in with a great mindset, a great focus, and just continued to do the right things.”

“We’ve got the best of the best in our room,” Cain said. “Being behind Mike, Artavis Scott, Jordan (Leggett), everybody. Being around them and seeing how much they love the game, how much they put into it will always give the people around you that energy to want to be successful, too.”

Since the suspension, Cain has made the most of his second chance with the Tigers. This year, he leads the Tigers with an average of 19.7 yards per catch. He is also second on the team in touchdown catches with nine trailing only Williams in that category. Now, Cain returns home to play in front of family and friends on the biggest stage college football has to offer.

“It’s great,” Cain said. “It’s a humbling experience to be here with my friends and family. We all get to embrace this moment and, actually, I get to play for a national championship in front of my hometown and friends. I’m just blessed and I’m excited.”

