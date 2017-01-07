Woman arrested in connection with Aiken hotel stabbing

Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
Alabama's 53rd Governor, Robert Julian Bentley, will resign from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and will plead guilty to misdemeanor charges instead of felony charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a person of interest in connection with the theft of items from a vehicle.More >>
On the evening of Friday, April 7th, deputies from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office conducted enforcement initiatives in the Windwood, Sangaree, Royle Road, College Park, Ladson and Goose Creek communities, they say.More >>
A state judge sentenced Dylann Roof on 13 state counts in the June 2015 Charleston church shooting Monday afternoon.More >>
When 1-year-old Zion started choking, panic set in.More >>
Convicted killer Dylann Roof is expected to plead guilty to nine state-level murder charges in connection with the Emanuel AME Church shooting in June 2015.More >>
Columbia police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting death of a 28-year-old man on Patterson Road.More >>
The 49-year-old appeals court judge is to be sworn in Monday after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks - over the fierce objection of Democrats.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they are holding a news conference Monday to announce the arrest of a suspect connected to several cases in the area.More >>
