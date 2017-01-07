Woman arrested in connection with Aiken hotel stabbing

Melissa Gambrell faces charges of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, according to officials. (Source: Aiken Department of Public Services)

A woman was arrested in Columbia in connection to a hotel stabbing in Aiken, South Carolina.

Officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said at about 9 p.m. on Friday they responded to a hotel in the 200 block of Richland Avenue. A male victim with multiple stab wounds to his upper body was discovered at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officers said a woman was also on the scene when they arrived.

After processing the scene for evidence and speaking with witnesses, officers say their investigation led to Columbia where they arrested Gambrell.

The stabbing is believed by investigators to be a domestic violence incident. Aiken DPS continues to investigate.

