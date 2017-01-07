Upstate woman gives birth at home during snowstorm

Woman gives birth during snowstorm (Source: Justin Finley via Facebook/ WYFF)

An Upstate woman gave birth at home during the winter storm Friday night.

The woman messaged WYFF's Chief Meteorologist John Cessarich and Meteorologist Chris Justus on Facebook during their Facebook Live broadcasts through the week.

She told them she was 39-and-a-half weeks pregnant and worried about the snow.

The woman’s husband let Chris know Saturday morning that their daughter, Emersyn, was born at 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

He said he helped deliver his baby girl in their bedroom.

He wrote, “My daughter decided to come into this world along with the snow storm at 3:45 this morning. Unfortunately, we were snowed in so I had to deliver it myself in our bedroom! She will always have this amazing story to tell!”

Congratulations!

