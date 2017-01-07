So, now what do you do with all your extra bread, milk and eggs?

Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
A state judge sentenced Dylann Roof on 13 state counts in the June 2015 Charleston church shooting Monday afternoon.More >>
A state judge sentenced Dylann Roof on 13 state counts in the June 2015 Charleston church shooting Monday afternoon.More >>
The incident happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
Other passengers were outraged by the incident, which happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
The 49-year-old appeals court judge is to be sworn in Monday after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks - over the fierce objection of Democrats.More >>
The 49-year-old appeals court judge is to be sworn in Monday after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks - over the fierce objection of Democrats.More >>
A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.More >>
A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.More >>
When 1-year-old Zion started choking, panic set in.More >>
When 1-year-old Zion started choking, panic set in.More >>
Columbia police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting death of a 28-year-old man on Patterson Road.More >>
Columbia police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting death of a 28-year-old man on Patterson Road.More >>
A state judge sentenced Dylann Roof on 13 state counts in the June 2015 Charleston church shooting Monday afternoon.More >>
A state judge sentenced Dylann Roof on 13 state counts in the June 2015 Charleston church shooting Monday afternoon.More >>
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they are holding a news conference Monday to announce the arrest of a suspect connected to several cases in the area.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they are holding a news conference Monday to announce the arrest of a suspect connected to several cases in the area.More >>
LIVE NOW: At least 4 injured at elementary school shooting in CAMore >>
LIVE NOW: At least 4 injured at elementary school shooting in CAMore >>
The two South Carolina inmates charged in the death of four fellow inmates have deadly backgrounds that led to life sentences for of them.More >>
The two South Carolina inmates charged in the death of four fellow inmates have deadly backgrounds that led to life sentences for of them.More >>
Convicted killer Dylann Roof is expected to plead guilty to nine state-level murder charges in connection with the Emanuel AME Church shooting in June 2015.More >>
Convicted killer Dylann Roof is expected to plead guilty to nine state-level murder charges in connection with the Emanuel AME Church shooting in June 2015.More >>