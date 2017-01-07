PHOTO GALLERY: February 2017 Mugshots

An online petition appears to speak for South Carolina State University seniors in asking Governor Henry McMaster to not give this spring's commencement speech.More >>
Laurens County deputies are responding to a report of an active shooter at a plant in Fountain Inn.
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.
A Lexington couple plans to honor the memory of their 2-year-old son with a community celebration on Saturday, May 6. Eric and Ashley Brown lost their son Wyatt on April 28.
It appears the wandering pig in the Lexington area has a backstory.
A Pennsylvania company has recalled veal, beef and pork products that may include E. coli.
The National Weather Service has canceled all tornado watches in the Midlands.
