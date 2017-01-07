FIRST ALERT: Snow threat gone, but now the potential for dangerous ice

While the Midlands did not get much out of a system expected to bring snow to parts of the area, we are now worried about the potential for wet roadways becoming dangerously icy Saturday night into Sunday morning.

There is a Wind Chill Advisory that will start at 10 p.m. Saturday night and continue until 10 a.m. Sunday morning for Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, and Newberry counties. The advisory has been issued because temperatures will range from 11 to 20 degrees, and with breezy conditions it will feel much colder.

Precipitation started converting from rain to snow in the Midlands area at about 8 a.m. on Saturday and slowly ended around 11 a.m. The system that brought the winter weather to the state has now moved up the east coast, but it has left behind windy conditions.

Overnight into Sunday morning, we're expecting temperatures to plunge into the teens and lower 20's, meaning any standing water on the roadways has a strong chance to freeze over and become black ice. Bridges usually will ice over before roads because of the cold air that surrounds the structure on all sides.

Travel is still not advised to northern parts of South Carolina. Up to five inches of snow have fallen in the upstate of South Carolina. Sleet, snow, and ice have coated much of the Charlotte area.

