Columbia shoppers prepare for winter storm

She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
It's not all khakis and polos at Augusta National Golf Club.More >>
It's not all khakis and polos at Augusta National Golf Club.More >>
The 49-year-old appeals court judge is to be sworn in Monday after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks - over the fierce objection of Democrats.More >>
The 49-year-old appeals court judge is to be sworn in Monday after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks - over the fierce objection of Democrats.More >>
Dylann Roof, the 23-year-old convicted on federal charges in the Emanuel AME Church shooting, will plead guilty to nine counts of murder in state court Monday.More >>
Dylann Roof, the 23-year-old convicted on federal charges in the Emanuel AME Church shooting, will plead guilty to nine counts of murder in state court Monday.More >>
The Fireflies shut out the GreenJackets on Sunday for a second time in three days.More >>
The Fireflies shut out the GreenJackets on Sunday for a second time in three days.More >>
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R, SC) and U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson (R, SC) will speak Monday at Lockheed Martin’s Greenville facility and fly in the T-50A fighter trainers that the company is developing as a possible replacement to the US Air Force’s current fighter training jets.More >>
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R, SC) and U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson (R, SC) will speak Monday at Lockheed Martin’s Greenville facility and fly in the T-50A fighter trainers that the company is developing as a possible replacement to the US Air Force’s current fighter training jets.More >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser is calling on Russia to re-evaluate its support for Syrian President Bashar Assad, leaving open the possibility of additional U.S. military action against Syria.More >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser is calling on Russia to re-evaluate its support for Syrian President Bashar Assad, leaving open the possibility of additional U.S. military action against Syria.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
Government figures show US airlines improving at flying on time, handling baggage, and not bumping as many passengers.More >>
Government figures show US airlines improving at flying on time, handling baggage, and not bumping as many passengers.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 25-year-old Kevin Marin strangled his girlfriend during an argument around 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hawkins Street in south Charlotte.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 25-year-old Kevin Marin strangled his girlfriend during an argument around 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hawkins Street in south Charlotte.More >>