Columbia shoppers prepare for winter storm

Lowe's also had a good amount of pipe insulation in stock for homeowners concerned about the threat of a freeze in the coming days. (Source: WISTV)

People here in Columbia were busy Friday night trying to get ready for what the winter storm could bring us on Saturday.

Many chose to stock up on supplies that they may need if we get significant snow.

The rain just wasn’t letting up but several residents said the rain was preferred over having to deal with snow and ice.

"Hopefully we just kind of get rain and it doesn't get much worse, but if it does I think we'll be prepared personally,” Columbia resident Chase Cowan.

The supplies people were looking for went beyond bread and milk. The staff at some of the local stores said they had a busy day of selling rock salt, firewood and other items for keeping warm. The colder temperatures expected for the weekend were on the minds of people just as much as the chance for snow.

"Heaters is very important like kerosene heaters, gas heaters, stuff that runs off of gas or electric heaters. We sell out of a lot of those about this time. Water and generators is one of our big sellers. We used to sell out of generators bout this time,” Harold Williams, assistant store manager at Lowe’s said.

Some stores said while they saw a demand for certain items, they still have a good amount in stock of everything consumers might need - including several area grocery stores.

Many shoppers said on Saturday they're not planning to be adventurous if we get any major snow. They said they plan to stay home.

State officials who will be clearing roads will find that to be a good idea.

