Tigers arrive in Tampa with final goal in sight

As players, coaches, and many others exited the airliner, there were a lot of happy faces among the Clemson contingent.

Having the ability to play for one national title is remarkable in its own right, but returning to play in the biggest game of the year is special.

“It’s just an unbelievable journey, for me especially,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. “Growing up in Alabama and not just being in the National Championship but who we’re playing, it’s special and I’m glad to see our players have the opportunity to enjoy it and the staff and ow hard they worked to get to this point.”

Everyone who got off the plane found themselves in a similar mode from a year ago, taking in the welcome as they were greeted by fans in Tampa. But make no mistake about it. The Tigers are about the business of achieving the final goal they’ve set for themselves -- win the closer against top-ranked Alabama.

“It would mean a ton,” said Swinney when asked what a championship would mean to Clemson. “That’s the next step for us. It’s the only thing we haven’t done and it would kind of complete the circle for us. I think, once you do it once, you can do it again. But for our group and where we are now as a program, everything we’ve done once, we’ve done multiple times. And I think, somewhere along the line, we’re going to get it done. Hopefully, it’s this trip this time around. “

Before the Tigers face the Crimson Tide on Monday for all the marbles, the two teams will take part in Media Day at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.