Newberry County prepares for the coming winter weather

Areas around the Midlands are preparing for the possibility of icy conditions including Newberry County.

Usually when we have winter weather advisories, especially with the prospect of snow, it's like there's a line that runs through the Newberry area.

“We're the DMZ when it comes to weather. We're kind of between the Columbia area and the Greenville-Spartanburg area. I actually think from a standpoint it's just where it transitions from the Midlands and the coastal plains and the Pee Dee up to the mountains. We're just kind of caught in the middle,” Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said.

At this point, Newberry has been getting steady rain with nothing freezing. Temperatures have dropped into the low 40's but not close to the point of freezing on the roadways.

Friday afternoon Sheriff Foster and his staff took part in a National Weather Service online briefing that should give them a more detailed forecast of what kind of conditions are likely to develop. As the day moved on, our First Alert forecast has been calling for any possible changeover from rain to snow to begin happening around midnight in Newberry.

Sheriff Foster said for the Newberry area the real concern may not be so much for the minimal snowfall, but for the cold temperatures and the chance of hazardous driving conditions that could follow on secondary roads in the mostly rural area. However, he says all the necessary equipment and resources are in place to deal with whatever happens.

