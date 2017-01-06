Preparing for wet and cold conditions in Fairfield County

Fairfield County is bracing for a cold night and some slick conditions on the roads ahead of the winter weather moving in Friday night. (Source: WISTV)

Drivers on Interstate 77 braved the wet and cold conditions to get to their destinations before road conditions got worse.

"We were vacationing in Myrtle Beach and because of the weather forecast we decided to leave today instead of tomorrow because we thought the weather might be challenging for us,” North Carolina resident Marilyn Hudson said.

Emergency officials continue to warn drivers to take it slow on the roads.

"We're expecting a little bit of the icy stuff. I have got all of the food in and ready to settle down for weekend cuddling,” Lancaster resident Elaine Wilkerson said.

There have not been any major incidents reported nor have any roads been closed in Fairfield County. Officials warn drivers, again, to take it slow on the roads.

