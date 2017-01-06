Coroner identifies victim in fatal DUI collision

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim killed in a DUI crash that happened Thursday night.

Fisher said 75-year-old Roger Johnson of Cayce died from a head injury at the Lexington County Medical Center. He was transported from the scene of the accident and died shortly after his arrival to the hospital, according to Fisher.

Johnson succumbed to injuries he sustained in a crash that occurred at Sunset Blvd and Ginny Lane in Lexington County at approximately 11:00 P.M. Thursday.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Nicole Marie Wilson was taken into custody for DUI at the hospital by authorities. Lexington Police say she failed to stop for a red light.

Johnson did have a passenger in his car at the time of the collision, who was taken to the hospital and was reportedly stable.

