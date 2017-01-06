Lexington business owner accused of murdering wife's 'lover' out on bond

Gregorio Leon has been charged with murder. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

The Lexington County businessman accused of killing his wife's lover at a park-and-ride last year has been released on a $500,000 bond.

Greg Leon, owner of several San Jose Mexican restaurants throughout the Midlands has been released on house arrest and ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device, according to his attorney, Dick Harpootlian.

Leon must also maintain limited contact with his wife.

Leon was arrested in February 2016 and charged with murder and attempted murder.

Lexington Police Department officers say they responded to a shots fired call on Valentine's Day in 2016 at Riverchase Way and found a body lying on the ground between two vehicles. He had been shot several times.

Leon turned himself into the Lexington law enforcement officials after dialing 911 following the shooting. He reportedly told the dispatcher, "I shot my wife's lover."

Leon was also one part of the case that brought down former Lexington County Sheriff James Metts. Metts was indicted by the federal government on corruption charges but pleaded guilty to helping to harbor illegal aliens. He received 12 months and one day in prison.

Leon, meanwhile, avoided prison time for his part in the saga. However, he received 1-year probation, 200 hours of community service, and a $180,000 fine. He was also ordered to cooperate with the government.

