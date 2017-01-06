Missing woman, 56, last seen in November

A 56-year-old Richland County woman with a medical condition has gone missing, sheriff's investigators said.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Glenda Bradford was last seen in November 2016 by an acquaintance at that person's residence on Tamwood Lane in Elgin.

Bradford is described as 5'3" and 140 pounds.

She was last seen driving a grayish-blue 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis with a Pennsylvania tag labeled GBL4860.

If you have any information about Bradford's whereabouts, please contact the sheriff's department at 803-576-3000.

