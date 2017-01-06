Suspect in late Wednesday shooting turns self in

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings.More >>
A woman was grabbed in a grocery store parking lot and police are now looking for the man responsible.More >>
No one immediately claimed the attack, which comes a week before Easter.More >>
Police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan for the Friday attack and say they believe he deliberately drove the truck into shoppers.More >>
It's time to celebrate! After several delays, the time has come to celebrate the University of South Carolina women's basketball national championship with a parade down Main Street in Columbia!More >>
Fans of the legend behind such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" can file past his casket later Sunday at The Pageant, a St. Louis club where he frequently performed.More >>
A woman was grabbed in a grocery store parking lot and police are now looking for the man responsible.More >>
The National Champion South Carolina Gamecock women's basketball team will finally get to be celebrated by their hometown fans this Sunday.More >>
27 teams competed in the fourth annual Curing Kids Cancer Fire Truck Pull at the Columbia Fire Department headquarters on Laurel Street Saturday.More >>
One person is dead following a motorcycle crash near Arcadia Lakes Drive Saturday night.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster has declared Sunday to be Gamecock Women’s Basketball Day in South Carolina.More >>
Columbia police are investigating an overnight shooting that killed one man on Two Notch Road.More >>
