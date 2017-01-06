Suspect in late Wednesday shooting turns self in

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a man shot dead Wednesday night.

According to spokesman Ken Bell, Thomas David Secor, Jr., surrendered at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8 p.m Wednesday in the 4000 block of Briar Branch Road. Witnesses identified Secor as the shooter.

Deputies are currently in the process of interviewing Secor in an effort to find out what happened that evening.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.