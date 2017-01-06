Woman charged with DUI in deadly crash in Lexington

A Lexington woman has been charged with felony DUI for a crash Thursday night that killed a driver.

Lexington Police charged Nicole Marie Wilson with felony driving under the influence involving death. Police say Wilson was driving a vehicle that crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Ginny Lane. The driver of the vehicle she crashed into died in the crash. The victim's name has not yet been released by the coroner.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Lexington Police say Wilson failed to stop at a red light and caused the crash. Police also say she was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Wilson was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

