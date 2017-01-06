Whale that killed USC grad dies at SeaWorld

The whale that killed a SeaWorld trainer and University of South Carolina graduate has died, according to a statement from the oceanic theme park.

Tilikum, who was part of the documentary Blackfish, passed away on Friday. He was an attraction at the park for 25 years.

The whale was also involved in an incident that killed one of his trainers in 2010. Veteran trainer Dawn Brancheau, 40, was killed when she was rubbing the whale after a show when the whale grabbed her and pulled her into the water.

We’re saddened to announce the passing of Tilikum, a beloved member of the SeaWorld family for 25 years. https://t.co/T7Y3fTgecp pic.twitter.com/vLfpi5szCc — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) January 6, 2017

The 12,000-pound whale had done really well during the show and the trainer was rewarding him by rubbing him, officials at the park said. But some witnesses said they had heard the whale was not responding earlier to commands.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.