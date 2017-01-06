Deputies seek identification of couple wanted for shoplifting

Police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan for the Friday attack and say they believe he deliberately drove the truck into shoppers.More >>
A woman was grabbed in a grocery store parking lot and police are now looking for the man responsible.More >>
It's time to celebrate! After several delays, the time has come to celebrate the University of South Carolina women's basketball national championship with a parade down Main Street in Columbia!More >>
The National Champion South Carolina Gamecock women's basketball team will finally get to be celebrated by their hometown fans this Sunday.More >>
27 teams competed in the fourth annual Curing Kids Cancer Fire Truck Pull at the Columbia Fire Department headquarters on Laurel Street Saturday.More >>
Fans of the legend behind such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" can file past his casket later Sunday at The Pageant, a St. Louis club where he frequently performed.More >>
One person is dead following a motorcycle crash near Arcadia Lakes Drive Saturday night.More >>
No one immediately claimed the attack, which comes a week before Easter.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster has declared Sunday to be Gamecock Women’s Basketball Day in South Carolina.More >>
Columbia police are investigating an overnight shooting that killed one man on Two Notch Road.More >>
