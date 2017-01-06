Deputies seek identification of couple wanted for shoplifting

Richland County Sheriff's Deputies have released surveillance photos of a couple wanted for stealing $2,000 in merchandise from Belk.

Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying the man and woman. Deputies say the pair shoplifted $2,000 in clothing from the Belk at the Village at Sandhill at about 3 p.m. on December 7.

Surveillance photos are attached to this story. If you recognize the two, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

