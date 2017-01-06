Camden horse finalist for prestigious Horse of the Year award

Top Striker and jockey Ross Geraghty over the last fence of the Colonial Cup in November 2016 (Source: Catherine French Photos)

A Camden horse who recently won the Colonial Cup is a finalist for the prestigious Eclipse Horse of the Year Awards.

Top Striker is the only U.S. horse to be finalist for Steeplechase Horse of the Year. Top Striker is owned by Camden resident Sue Sensor and her husband and trained in Camden by Arch Kingsley, Jr.

In November, he won the Colonial Cup at Springdale Race Course by 10 1/2 lengths. Top Striker won the $50,000 Carolina Cup Steeplechase in the spring of 2014.

Two other nominees in the steeplechase category are Rawnaq and Scorpiancer, both of Ireland.

Winners will be announced at the 46th annual Eclipse Awards dinner and ceremony Saturday evening, January 21, at Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino in Hallandale Beach, FL.

The Eclipse Awards are named after the 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races. The Eclipse Awards are bestowed upon horses and individuals whose outstanding achievements in North America have earned them the title of Champion in their respective categories. Those awards are voted by National Thoroughbred Racing Association, Daily Racing Form and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB).

