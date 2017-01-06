LIVE: Feds say Roof had crudely drawn white nationalist symbols on jail shoes

An FBI agent testified that Dylann Roof had this symbol on his shoes. (Source: US Government)

Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof was wearing racist symbols on his jailhouse shoes during portions of the trial where he was convicted of killing nine African-American parishioners last month.

Testifying in court, FBI agent Joseph Hamski said Roof was wearing standard-issue jailhouse shoes with crudely drawn white nationalist symbols on them as recently as Monday and during jury selection.

Hamski also testified on jailhouse writings Roof allegedly wrote that were released by the federal government on Thursday. These notes, according to prosecutors, were found six weeks after the racially-charged shooting.

In those notes, Roof coldly defended his actions.

"I would like to make it crystal clear. I do not regret what I did," Roof wrote. "I am not sorry. I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed."

Prosecutors also entered into evidence a series of posts from a white nationalist site called StormFront. According to prosecutors and investigators, Roof had an account on the website and posted under the name "LilAryan."

"I consider myself very well versed in racism," one of the posts said.

In court on Friday, prosecutors presented new details about Dylann Roof’s racist history.

An FBI agent testified that Roof made an account on StormFront.org, a popular website with white supremacists. The agent said Roof posted on it a number of times. In one of those posts, the agent said Roof wrote, “I consider myself very well versed in racism.”

The FBI said it was also able to find messages Roof sent to other users on the site and it appeared he was trying to find someone with similar views in Columbia-area to meet up with.

The jury also heard testimony from family members and friends of three of the Emanuel 9 victims - Cynthia Hurd, Ethel Lance, and Susie Jackson.

The government expects to wrap up on Monday, which means a sentence could be handed down next week.

