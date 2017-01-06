Staley gets 200th win, Davis scores 21 points as South Carolina tops Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP/WIS) - Dawn Staley got her 200th win with the Gamecocks and Kaela Davis scored all 21 of her points in the first half in No. 5 South Carolina's 73-47 victory over Auburn Thursday night.

Bianca Cuervas-Moore added a season-high 19 points, and A'ja Wilson had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Gamecocks (12-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference). They raced to a 23-2 lead and had a 29-6 advantage after the first quarter as Auburn's full-court press failed to stymie South Carolina's offensive attack.

Davis set a South Carolina record for most points scored in a single quarter with 19 in the first quarter.

It was also the 200th win for head coach Dawn Staley with the Gamecocks. She is the second coach in program history to amass 200 wins at Carolina. Staley reached 200 victories in her ninth season, while Nancy Wilson (1985-97) tallied her 200th win at Carolina in her 11th year with the Gamecocks.

Katie Frerking led Auburn (11-5, 1-1) with 16 points. The Tigers held South Carolina below its SEC-leading average of 82.3 points, but shot just 27.6 from the field in the game - going 2 for 13 in the first quarter.

