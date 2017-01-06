Staley gets 200th win, Davis scores 21 points as South Carolina tops Auburn

Cameron Dantzler and Brian Cole had pick-sixes as White beat the Maroon 21-10 in the Mississippi State spring game.More >>
Phil Longo's offense was on full display in Oxford on Saturday. They racked up 701 total yards in a 31-29 victory over the defense in the Grove Bowl.More >>
Auburn University will host its A-Day Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium.More >>
Making his Minor League debut vs. the Augusta Green Jackets on Thursday, Tim Tebow hit a 2-run home run in his first at-bat.More >>
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team will hold their A-Day game on Saturday, April 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.More >>
12 hours after The Shot, Mississippi State returned to the American Airlines Center Saturday for their final practice and answer some final questions for the national championship game (Sunday 5pm ESPN).More >>
Morgan William's buzzer beater for the ages has Mississippi State in the national championship game.More >>
Itty Bitty with the biggest shot of them all. The final hour of March featured not just the biggest moment in Mississippi State history but one of the legendary tales in the NCAA Women's Tournament. Morgan William's buzzer beater in overtime gave the Bulldogs a 66-64 victory over the four-time defending national champions UConn. MSU snapped the Huskies 111 game winning streak in style to advance to the national championship game. It'll be an all SEC matchup for the biggest prize in ...More >>
The Bulldogs practiced and met the press at the American Airlines Center. 33-4 MSU faces undefeated UConn Friday night at 9pm on ESPN2.More >>
